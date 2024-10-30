Morphy Richards unveils #HomesAreHappier campaign featuring Kalki Koechlin and Mrunal Thakur

New Delhi: Morphy Richards has announced a campaign, #HomesAreHappier, featuring actors Kalki Koechlin and Mrunal Thakur. This campaign seeks to spotlight the Café Artisan Coffee Maker and the Crystal Crisp Air Fryer.

More than just a glimpse into Kalki and Mrunal’s kitchens, the campaign enlists chefs Guntas Sethi and Saloni Kukreja to inspire home cooks, inviting them to explore various culinary possibilities with Morphy Richards’ latest range.

Devika Sachdev, Head of Advertising and Brand Management, said, “Our consumers want appliances that add convenience to their lives while looking good on the countertop – that’s where Morphy Richards comes in. Whether it’s a bold cup of coffee or delicious food, everything’s possible with the wide range from Morphy Richards. The Café Artisan Coffee Maker and Crystal Crisp Air Fryer embody our philosophy of adding convenience, elevating lifestyles and making homes happier. Collaborating with well-known personalities like Kalki, Mrunal, and top chefs Guntas Sethi and Saloni Kukreja, this campaign celebrates how our appliances make the perfect companions for this festive season.”

Kalki said, "I’m thrilled to collaborate with Morphy Richards for the Café Artisan Coffee Maker. Good coffee is a big part of my daily routine, and having a stylish, easy-to-use machine at home has been a game-changer. This partnership is all about bringing happiness to the simple moments in life, and I couldn’t be happier to be part of it this festive season."

Mrunal said, "I am excited to partner with Morphy Richards this festive season. Cooking should be enjoyable and effortless, and this innovative appliance brings both style and convenience to the kitchen. I love how it allows me to prepare healthier meals without sacrificing taste, making it a perfect addition to my home."

The campaign films: