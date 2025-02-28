Mohey turns print ad into digital shopping experience

New Delhi: Mohey has launched a print advertisement, integrating AR/MR technology.

Users can access a 3D interactive catalogue by scanning the QR code which will allow them to browse through the collection. Along with this, Mohey’s AI-driven WhatsApp chatbot will provide users personalised outfit recommendations and purchase options, offering the option to visit their nearest store or purchase online.

Vedant Modi, Chief Revenue Officer,Vedant Fashions, stated, "At Mohey, we believe not only in product innovation but also enriching customer experiences through new age tech. This AR-powered print ad offers consumers a seamless and immersive way to explore our exquisite collections across lehengas, sarees, suits and Indo-westerns. By integrating Augmented Reality, AI-driven chatbots, and conversational commerce, we are redefining how modern consumers engage with ethnic fashion.”

The campaign is conceptualised and executed in partnership with McCann Content Studio India, part of McCann Worldgroup.

Campaign Link:

https://youtube.com/shorts/JNvpkx3TvBo?feature=share