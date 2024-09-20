Mohey and Janhvi Kapoor celebrate women’s journey to marriage

New Delhi: Mohey unveiled its latest campaign, "Jab Aap Taiyaar, Hum Taiyaar," featuring Bollywood Actress and the new brand ambassador, Janhvi Kapoor.

The campaign marks Mohey’s evolution from a bridal wear brand to a complete wedding wear brand. It now offers a wide range, including lehengas, sarees, Indo-westerns, and stitched suits for both brides and bridesmaids for every wedding occasion.

On the launch of the campaign film, Vedant Modi, Chief Revenue Officer at Vedant Fashions, stated, “The idea behind 'Jab Aap Taiyaar, Hum Taiyaar' is to reflect a shift in how marriage is perceived by today’s women. It’s not about societal timelines but about personal growth and empowerment. Mohey is here as a companion to every woman’s journey, ready to celebrate her individuality and choices when she feels it’s the right moment. We are so happy to welcome Janhvi Kapoor to our Mohey family!

On becoming the brand ambassador for Mohey, Kapoor said, “As the face of Mohey, I am thrilled to partner with a brand that embodies a forward-thinking approach to modern womanhood. The idea that marriage is a deeply personal decision, with no singular 'right time' for everyone, aligns closely with my own values. Mohey’s message of empowering women to make choices on their own terms is both powerful and timely, and I am proud to represent this progressive spirit.”

The "Jab Aap Taiyaar, Hum Taiyaar" campaign dives into the emotional journey that women experience as they consider marriage. In a video, Kapoor is shown alongside her squad in a grand wedding setting. Through a series of candid conversations, the campaign showcases the evolving dynamics around marriage decisions—portraying that it’s no longer just about tradition but personal readiness.

The film focuses not only on the bride but also on her bridesmaids, each exploring their own thoughts and feelings about marriage, breaking the stereotype that there's a fixed time to get married. It highlights the belief that emotional readiness comes from within and is unique to everyone. Entrepreneur and Actor Parul Gulati is also featured in the campaign.

The main highlight of the campaign "Shaadi ka koi ek right time nahi hota. You'll feel ready, jab tum dil se ready hogi," is a reminder that marriage is a personal choice.