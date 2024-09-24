Mivi to make India ‘Hear as clear as a Fox’

Delhi: ‘Mivi Audio’ partnered with ‘The Womb’ to make India ‘Hear as clear as a Fox’ with its first nationwide campaign.



Midhula Devabhaktuni, CMO and Co-founder Mivi, said, "From the beginning, we have always kept the Indian consumers’ needs in the forefront. Research showed that competitors’ products in the market, while affordable, still delivered a compromised audio experience in terms of sound clarity. We decided to double down on what truly matters—delivering exceptional sound clarity at affordable prices.”



Viswanadh Kandula, CEO and Co-founder Mivi, said, “We worked with professional audio engineers to develop a sound profile that emphasizes clarity. We also use cutting-edge internal chip technology to deliver an immersive experience to the listener.”



Heval Patel, COO The Womb, said, “Mivi's commitment to sound excellence is exemplified in its newly developed 3D Soundstage—a signature sound profile that is the hallmark of all Mivi products. This acoustic tuning delivers an immersive, crystal clear audio experience that sets a new benchmark in the industry. With 3D Soundstage, Mivi ensures that every note, every beat, and every word is heard with unparalleled clarity, giving listeners a truly superior auditory experience. We chose fox and its hearing ability of hearing every detail as creative device in a world of glitz, glamour and celebrity clout.”



Campaign Credits:



Client - Mivi

CMO & Co-founder - Midhula Devabhaktuni

CEO & Co-founder - Viswanadh Kandula

Agency - The Womb

Co-founders - Kawal Shoor & Navin Talreja

CEO - Anurag Gupta

COO - Heval Patel

CCO – Suyash Khabya

Creative - Akshat Trivedi, Makarand Berde, Siddharth Mehta & Shiv Parashar

Planning - Neha Punjabi, Pranav Shetty & Adit Jhaveri

Account Management - Pranesh Arde

Production House - Kitchen.video

Director - Kaushik Sarkar

Executive Producer - Disha Arora