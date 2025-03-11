Mirinda transforms every moment with positivity and fun in new Holi ad

New Delhi: Mirinda has launched a new campaign film ahead of Holi.

The campaign highlights how Mirinda transforms everyday moments, infusing them with joy, laughter, and a refreshing twist of fun.

Holi is a festival that brings people together, evoking nostalgia for carefree celebrations filled with colour, and shared laughter.

Mirinda’s latest campaign taps into this sentiment, reminding consumers of the simple moments of fun they’ve always associated with both the festival and the brand.

The film captures a lighthearted exchange between a son and his mother, where Mirinda sparks an unexpected shift in mood. What starts as a seemingly serious moment quickly transforms into one filled with positivity and laughter, illustrating how Mirinda - much like Holi, has the power to change the tone of any moment.

Shailja Joshi, Category Lead, Cola and Flavours, PepsiCo India, said, " Holi is a festival that celebrates togetherness, joy, and fun—values that have always been at the heart of Mirinda®️. This campaign brings that essence to life, showing how Mirinda®️ adds a splash of colour and playfulness to everyday moments. Whether it’s nostalgia for past celebrations or excitement for new ones, Mirinda®️ is the perfect companion to make Holi even more playful, refreshing, and unforgettable.”

Sidhant Mago, Founder, Daftar Creative Room, said, “Who wouldn’t want to work on the Mirinda Holi brief? We brought out our Rangeen Zubaans the moment we heard it from the Mirinda marketing team. The most colourful brand and the most vibrant festival—this is easily the best collaboration of the year”

The Filmmaker, Actor and writer and the ad film director Shakun Batra added, “Working with Mirinda for the first time has been an absolute blast! The brand’s vibrant energy and playful spirit made this Holi campaign an incredible experience. With Sidhant Mago at the helm as the director and writer, we knew we were creating something truly special. The marketing team and Mago’s vision brought out the unfiltered madness and joy that define both Holi and Mirinda. Seeing it all come to life- the colours, the fun, the unstoppable laughter—has been nothing short of amazing. This is a celebration like no other, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of it!”

The campaign film will be amplified across digital and social media.

The film: