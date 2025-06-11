Milkbasket launches ‘Door Bell Ki Chow Chow, No More Now’ campaign targeting daily disruptions

New Delhi: Milkbasket, an early-morning grocery delivery service, has rolled out a new campaign titled “Door Bell Ki Chow Chow, No More Now,” spotlighting how routine interruptions from ringing doorbells to verification calls, affect daily peace and personal time.

The campaign draws on familiar scenarios, such as a sleeping baby, early morning rest, online meetings, yoga practice, or time in the kitchen, where disruptions can feel especially intrusive. Through a series of short films, the campaign attempts to show how minor intrusions can impact everyday routines.

To address these issues, Milkbasket features its 7 AM silent delivery system, which drops off groceries without ringing doorbells, knocking, or requiring OTP verifications. The approach aims to align with modern routines by reducing disturbances during early hours.

In addition to quiet delivery, the service is structured to avoid traditional e-commerce steps such as checkout processes and repeated payments, and does not include delivery surcharges. The platform lists over 10,000 grocery items, many offered below MRP.

“The doorbell is the demon that disturbs the peaceful life of our customers,” said Damodar Mall, Chief Executive Officer, Reliance Retail Grocery. “With Milkbasket’s 7 AM silent delivery, we offer them a choice of peace.”

