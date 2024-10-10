‘Milkar Muh Meetha Karo’, says Cadbury Celebrations in its latest Diwali TVC

New Delhi: This Diwali, Cadbury Celebrations is reminding consumers of the true essence of Diwali risks getting lost in digital exchanges. “Message pe muh meetha nai hota” rings true for many who have missed the warmth and joy of celebrating in person. While virtual greetings are convenient, the warm embrace of loved ones or the shared moments of laughter around the table are incomparable.

Cadbury Celebrations is therefore, turning away from its usual series of #NotJustACadburyAd to focus on the magic of simpler, more meaningful moments of togetherness.

Nitin Saini, Vice President of Marketing at Mondelez India, reflects on the emotional heartbeat of this initiative, saying, “This year, we wanted to go back to our roots and traditions of togetherness that were embraced during festivities, but the digital age coupled with the increasing physical distance has gotten the better of us. Diwali is a festival that’s deeply rooted in the joy of togetherness, where the warmth of human connections has always taken a centre stage. This year, we wanted to go beyond the usual celebrations and truly capture the essence of what Diwali means—those irreplaceable moments spent with loved ones, where every smile, every hug, and every shared sweet carry the warmth of togetherness. This campaign is a reminder that no virtual greeting can match the magic of being together and celebrating the joy of connection.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy India, beautifully captures this sentiment: “Diwali is the festival of getting together and celebrating with your loved ones. However, with the advancements in technology, we have normalised wishing on text, often lacking the personal touch and joy in these festivities. This year, we've brought back the magic of celebrating Diwali with your loved ones, the sweet-old way. This campaign is a gentle reminder to move over the endless Diwali forwards and rejoice in the most meaningful connections that best happen face-to-face. Our campaign, film and activation, is a heartfelt nudge to those real, in-person connections that digital screens can never replicate. It's a reminder that the most precious Diwali gifts are shared, not sent.

Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer & office head, West, North & East, Wavemaker India added, “This Diwali, Cadbury Celebrations becomes more than just a treat; it weaves itself into the fabric of the festival, sparking joy and togetherness. Through personalized online experiences, heartwarming influencer stories, and strategic integrations with beloved TV shows and festive displays, the brand is present in every heart and home. Cadbury Celebrations inspires consumers to create sweet memories by sharing the gift of togetherness with loved ones, becoming synonymous with the spirit of Diwali.”

Further, Cadbury Celebrations will soon be unveiling an initiative designed to help reunite families across distances.

Digital film -