Milind Soman meets the ‘Fittest Bread’ in The Health Factory film

New Delhi: The Health Factory (THF), known for producing India’s first zero maida and protein bread, has released a new brand film featuring fitness icon Milind Soman. The campaign forms part of the company’s wider rebranding effort, centred on its philosophy, All for Health. Health for All.

The film takes a humorous approach, portraying a scenario where Milind Soman himself is teased by health-conscious youngsters for being unaware of what is described as the “fittest bread in town.” By flipping expectations, the narrative connects the product to qualities often associated with Soman: simplicity, authenticity and consistency in health.

Vinay Maheshwari, CEO of The Health Factory, said, “Milind connects with all age groups, which fits perfectly with what we stand for as a brand, keeping healthy living simple for everyone. For us health isn’t about complicating daily routines, it’s about simplifying them and making sure your daily staples are the right ones.”

Meghraj Bangera, Senior Brand Manager at The Health Factory, added, “People knew us as the Zero Maida bread brand, but somewhere along the way The Health Factory took a backseat. With this campaign we flipped that, bringing a quirky twist with Milind Soman at the centre. The focus had to come back to the brand and its core: making health your everyday staple.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Milind Soman said, “I’ve always believed health is about small, consistent choices, what you eat every day matters the most. That’s why I connected with The Health Factory’s philosophy instantly. Bread is such a basic part of our diet, and making it healthier without compromising taste is a simple yet powerful idea.”

The Health Factory has introduced new packaging and placed greater focus on clean-label offerings. The company is currently available in 16 cities through e-commerce, quick-commerce and retail channels.

Watch the campaign films: