Mia revives disco glam in ad featuring Zeenat Aman

New Delhi: Mia by Tanishq partners with iconic actor Zeenat Aman for its Disco Collection campaign.

Through the ad, the brand aims to marry retro charm with contemporary elegance.

The ad film features Zeenat Aman grooving to her soundtrack of ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ while she shows off the jewellery pieces from the collection. She is seen adorning statement earrings, a strobe-light-inspired necklace, and a multi-diamond ring, capturing the shimmer, shine and glamour of the collection.

The campaign, conceptualised by Famous Innovations and facilitated by Collective Artists Network, uses lighting, music, and visuals to blend the essence of the disco era with a fresh, modern energy that aims to resonate with both the actor’s generation familiar with the era and today’s youth drawn to its style.

Speaking on the campaign, Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq, said, “We are thrilled and honoured to collaborate with Zeenat Aman, an icon who epitomises the fearless and unapologetic spirit of the Disco era. This partnership is a celebration of timeless glamour, connecting the bold energy of the past with the confidence of the modern woman. Zeenat breathes life into this collection in a way that feels both nostalgic and empowering, reminding us that true elegance lies in embracing our inner star. Together with Zeenat we hope that the bold spirit of Disco continues to inspire, with each piece of the Mia Disco collection designed to make you shine like the icon you are."

George Kovoor, Chief Creative Officer, South, Famous Innovations, shared, “Mia is bringing disco back with a collection that is inspired by the glitz and glamour of one of the most iconic eras of all time and what better way to launch the Disco Collection than with the queen of disco herself - Zeenat Aman. Zeenat and the Mia Disco Collection are a perfect match, and the magic is clear for everyone to see. This campaign brings back the memories of the 70s and proves that true glamour never goes out of style and that disco really has no age or era.”

The campaign film -