Mia by Tanishq celebrates modern love with Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal

New Delhi: Mia by Tanishq has launched its Valentine’s Day campaign featuring sports icons and real-life couple, Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal.

Conceptualised by Famous Innovations, the campaign captures the essence of modern-day love and thoughtful gifting through playful yet emotional visuals, showcasing the couple’s dynamic bond in a heartening and authentic narrative.

The campaign captures the essence of meaningful gifting, amalgamating humour and genuine emotion.

Set to a soft, uplifting soundtrack, the film opens with Dipika waking to find Dinesh, apron-clad, humorously narrating her morning routine in his signature commentary style while carrying a breakfast tray.

Beneath the cloche lies a Mia box which Dinesh opens to show a dazzling Mia Toi-et-Moi ring.

This sparks a tender moment between the couple as Dinesh transitions from playful commentator to doting husband, delivering a wholesome Valentine’s proposal. Dipika matches his charm with her own cheeky wit, culminating in an intimate, touching moment as he places the ring on her finger, celebrating their love with warmth and smiles.

Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq, said, “At Mia, we believe love is woven into the fabric of everyday moments, the whispered promises, the thoughtful gestures that speak louder than words. This Valentine’s Day, we celebrate the beauty of these delightful surprises and the joy of gifting through our heartwarming film featuring Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal. Just like their story, we hope every Mia piece you gift your partner becomes a romantic gesture that echoes in their heart, a love that grows brighter with each passing day.”

George Kovoor, Chief Creative Officer, Famous Innovations (South), said, “Every year, couples strive to make Valentine’s Day unforgettable. This year, Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal provide them the perfect inspiration. In this film, they craft a truly romantic moment—with a dazzling twist. The highlight comes when DK transforms a simple gesture into an extraordinary memory by gifting Dipika a stunning Mia diamond ring. Together, DK and Dipika not only make this Valentine’s Day film exceptional but also beautifully embody everything Mia represents in their own unique and heartfelt way.”

The film:

Production House: Dark Horse Media

Director: Mayur Goel