MG Windsor's latest campaign draws parallels with airplane’s business-class travel

New Delhi: JSW MG Motor India has unveiled a new campaign for MG Windsor, in partnership with Cheil X.

The campaign, titled ‘Live Business Class’, aims to redefine what luxury and comfort in travel should entail.

It draws a parallel between the experience of driving the MG Windsor and travelling in business class on an aeroplane, emphasising comfort, premiumness, and elegance.

The campaign film introduces MG Windsor as an aspirational business-class experience brought to the road and within reach of Indian consumers.

The campaign will roll out across various digital platforms with a series of eight feature-led films.

These films centre around a family of four—a mother, a father, their 8-year-old daughter, and a grandfather—who embark on journeys enhanced by the vehicle's features.

The launch follows a two-month teaser phase across digital and social media, building anticipation through influencer content, engagement strategies, and teaser videos hinting at the arrival of a new class of comfort in the automotive industry.

Udit Malhotra, Head of Marketing, JSW MG Motor India, said, "The 'Live Business Class' campaign is all about redefining premium travel. Our goal is to create a connection with consumers who aspire to elevate their driving experience, much like travelling business class on an aeroplane. Similarly, with MG Windsor, we aim to bring a world-class experience to Indian roads, one that combines luxury, innovation, and sustainability. MG Windsor is not just a car, it's a lifestyle choice for those who appreciate indulgence in every aspect of their travel. This campaign reflects how we envision the future of travel, where comfort, premiumness and technology come together seamlessly.”

Amit Nandwani, National Creative Director, Cheil X - Delhi, said, “The concept of ‘Live Business Class’ is powerful and clear, delivering the promise of unparalleled luxury on the road. The campaign’s visual narrative effortlessly transitions from an aeroplane cabin to the inside of the MG Windsor EV, evoking a sense of superior comfort. This idea, with its elegant simplicity, has been crafted to resonate across multiple campaign touchpoints and reshape automotive advertising in India.”

Campaign ad film: