Meta and JioHotstar team up in Special Ops 2.0 scam awareness drive

New Delhi: Meta and JioHotstar have come together to address the rising threat of online frauds, particularly “digital arrest” scams, through a crossover campaign that uses characters and themes from the espionage thriller Special Ops 2.0.

The short awareness film is built around the show’s protagonist, Himmat Singh, played by Kay Kay Menon, who intervenes when a production crew member is targeted by a scammer impersonating a police officer.

The scene is set on the Special Ops 2.0 set, where an assistant director receives a threatening video call from a fraudster posing as a law enforcement official. The scammer uses intimidation – a hallmark of “digital arrest” scams – to try and extract personal details or payments. In the video, Menon’s character, known for his steely demeanour and sharp tongue, steps in.

Rather than confronting the scammer with aggression, Himmat Singh breaks down the caller’s act, “He critiques the scammer’s poor dialogue delivery, offers acting tips, and even takes a ‘screenshot’ – leaving the fraudster speechless and forcing him to hang up.”

It ends with a reminder that using tools like “Silence Unknown Callers” can help reduce unwanted and potentially harmful contact: “Because sometimes, stopping a scam is just a tap away.”

Through the storyline, the video touches on how scammers exploit fear and authority to pressure individuals, while drawing attention to WhatsApp features that offer protection. These include options to block, report, or silence unknown callers. “The video cleverly highlights WhatsApp’s built-in privacy and security tools – like block, report, and silence unknown callers – and urges viewers to stay alert, in control, and safe online,” the companies said.

The collaboration is part of broader efforts to build awareness about digital safety. “Responding to scammers requires comprehensive cross-industry action and this collaboration highlights a shared commitment to empowering users with simple yet effective digital safety tips,” the statement added.

Watch the campaign films: