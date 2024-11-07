Merino Laminates inspires homeowners to transform living spaces with personal style

New Delhi: Merino Laminates has recently launched a 360° pan-India brand campaign. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the brand campaign brings alive the unique and aesthetically designed laminates from the House of Merino that transform your house.

The brand campaign, "Be Different," is aimed at inspiring homeowners to transform their spaces to reflect personal style and character.

The film set on a simple visual device urges the consumer to rethink their choice of laminates, to step away from the ordinary and boring elements to more appealing and unique spaces.

Parveen Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer at Merino Group, said, “At Merino, we believe in empowering customers to create spaces that are as unique as they are. Our new brand proposition, 'Be Different', embodies our commitment to offering designs that help our customers make unique style statements with confidence through their interior spaces."

The film features the Sampada Collection. The collection features exclusive laminate designs deeply rooted in Indian Art and Heritage, setting a new benchmark in the industry. The company’s latest offerings promise to inspire and set new standards in the world of interior design.

Vasudha Misra, President (Creative), Lowe Lintas, said, “As fine dining restaurants speak about produce that’s farm to table; here’s an advertising equivalent that’s perhaps as satisfying—pitch to production projects. Our work on Merino, sailed through the pitch process, post-pitch debriefs, and production changes to arrive delicious and aromatic on screens. Based on a simple myth, it led to an interesting visual device that still makes us smile, even after watching it a thousand times by now.”

The pan-India campaign is now live on all online and offline platforms.

The campaign:

Credits:

Client: Parveen Gupta, Gurtej Singh Chopra, Mayank Jain

Creative: Vasudha Misra, Aritra Chaudhuri, Prachi Gera, Nishit Shankar, Akash Swami

Account Management: Tanul Bhartiya, Rahul Ojha, Zorawar Singh Dhillon, Anushka Tyagi

Planning: Anurag Prasad

Production House: Crazy Few Films

Director: Sharat Kumar