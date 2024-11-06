Mentos returns with TV campaign after 8 years

New Delhi: Mentos, from the house of Perfetti Van Melle India, has launched a new campaign ‘Yes To Fresh’ that celebrates the fun transformation of boring, mundane moments into extraordinary experiences with the freshness of Mentos flavours.

The campaign featuring actor Abhay Verma encapsulates the fresh, playful energy that Mentos brings to everyday moments. The idea behind the brand film is to showcase that eating Mentos candy is all about having fun and bringing in a fresh, creative perspective to play, perfectly aligning with the ‘Yes to Fresh’ concept.

The film opens in a mundane biology class, where students are visibly bored, yawning, and fidgeting absentmindedly. Abhay Verma, the protagonist, in boredom, reaches out to the Mentos candy and pops one into his mouth, and instantly, a wave of refreshment washes over him, symbolized by upbeat music and a sudden shift in the atmosphere.

The once-dull classroom transforms into a vibrant space in Abhay’s mind— his outfit bursts with colour, the walls unfold, the benches rotate, and whimsical chaos ensues, while his oblivious classmates remain unaffected, adding humour to the scene. A student jolts awake as papers fly, an anatomy book lands comically on a girl's face, and the professor's wig takes flight, revealing a dancing skeleton. The fun peaks as Abhay pops another Mentos, reigniting the energy, and the classroom spins with unstoppable excitement, concluding with the iconic Mentos logo, a reminder of how Mentos can turn boring mundane moments into fun-filled experiences.

The film:

“Mentos has long been synonymous with freshness & new perspectives, making a lasting impact on consumers everywhere. Our latest campaign, say ‘Yes to Fresh’, pays tribute to this legacy while introducing a fresh perspective tailored for Gen Z. This vibrant generation thrives on spontaneity and seeks out joyful experiences in their daily lives. With the charismatic Abhay Verma leading the charge, we showcase how enjoying Mentos inspires a fresh mindset, empowering individuals to uncover fun in the boring," said Gunjan Khetan, Marketing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India.

Anurag Agnihotri, Managing Partner (Creative), Ogilvy West, shared his thoughts on Mentos' comeback after 8 years, “We wanted to keep our message simple yet impactful. Life often presents us with everyday moments that feel stuck in a loop of monotony. That's where Mentos comes in. With just one refreshing pop, Mentos turns those mundane moments into unexpected bursts of fun. No matter how dull the situation is, Mentos transforms it into something memorable and refreshing. That's why Mentos: ‘Yes To Fresh!’”

“As a kid, refreshment meant Mentos for me. The first thing I'd buy with my daily pocket money was Mentos—and honestly, that's still the case today! In fact, it’s even better now with the Mentos rainbow roll. It's been a part of my life ever since, so becoming the face of this iconic brand after all these years feels like life has come full circle. It’s a ‘Yes to Fresh’ from me, as I let the fun unfold,” said Abhay Verma, actor

The ad film showcases the Mentos Rainbow Roll, one of the most popular products in Mentos' portfolio.