Medanta encourages gifting of good health through its latest film titled, ‘Sehat Ka Shagun’

New Delhi: Medanta, an Indian private hospital network, launched a film titled, ‘Sehat Ka Shagun’ encouraging people to gift good health to their loved ones through personalised health check packages.

The film is set against the backdrop of a joint family living apart, with one of the senior members unexpectedly inviting everyone to celebrate Diwali together. This member, who had recovered from a serious illness the previous year during Diwali, emphasises the importance of good health and the deep sense of belonging within a family which his illness made him realise.

The film aims to portray how Diwali, a festival of light, love, and togetherness, becomes even more meaningful when families celebrate with the gift of good health, ensuring that illnesses do not overshadow these moments of joy and connection.

Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta said, “Medanta’s commitment to its mission ‘delivering world-class healthcare with compassion’ is reflected in this film. It captures the essence of Medanta—the most valuable gift is that of life, and the best celebration is that of good health.‘Sehat Ka Shagun’ is a token of love, well-being, and togetherness.”

The campaign film: