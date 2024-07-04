McDonald’s India solves Newton-Level Math but ‘it doesn’t add up’

New Delhi: McDonald’s India (West and South), owned and operated by Westlife Foodworld, launched its McSavers+ campaign, with the tagline, 'It Doesn’t Add Up.'

The campaign is complemented by a TVC. It opens with a scene at a McDonald’s counter where two GenZ kids are amazed by the math-defying offer: a Chicken Surprise plus a Coke Float. Their confusion is likened to solving a complex math that even Newton would find challenging. The scene shifts to Isaac Newton sitting under a tree, being struck by a Chicken Surprise Burger while enjoying a Coke Float.

The genius takes this strange incident as inspiration, symbolising a breakthrough in understanding the unbelievable value. With the tagline “Value so good, it doesn’t add up,” the TVC mixes historical wit with modern-day value expectations.

Arvind R.P., Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s India (W&S), said, “We are delighted to launch the McSavers+ campaign targeted at the youth. Our constant aim is to make delicious feel-good moments easy for everyone, and democratize access to delicious food, being easy on the wallet. We have ensured that every aspect of this campaign - from the enticing price points to the playful and engaging communications - has been meticulously crafted to resonate with Gen Z, a key audience for McDonald’s.”

Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group, said, “Value has become such an overused word and a blind spot in the retail world. We needed a new way to communicate the same to our GenZ audience. And so we decided to take them through the math (or the lack of it) in our offers. And who better to take them through it than someone who probably scored A++++ in his math class – Issac Newton.”

