McDonald’s India releases new TVC featuring Ranveer Singh

New Delhi: McDonald’s India (North and East) has released a new television commercial (TVC) featuring actor Ranveer Singh, as part of its latest campaign promoting The Ranveer Singh Meal.

The campaign takes cues from McDonald’s global Famous Orders concept and draws on the emotional association fans have with the brand. The TVC, released on July 10, positions the offering as a personalised take on Singh’s preferred McDonald’s order.

The film moves through scenes like hostel rooms, hilltop dates, and family meals to show how Ranveer Singh Meal mirrors his energetic personality. It ties into the idea that fans connect with food that reflects their own tastes and memories.

The Ranveer Singh Meal includes a choice between McVeggie or McChicken, both featuring a combination of chilli and creamy Xplode sauce, topped with crispy onions. It also includes Golden Pop Fries and a limited-edition Bobaaa Blast drink, made with pear syrup and boba pearls.

Commenting on the launch, Ranjeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India (North and East), said, “At McDonald’s, we’ve always believed in creating feel-good moments that stay with our customers, whether it’s the joy of sharing a meal, or the excitement of trying something new. This campaign is rooted in a powerful fan truth, our customers love customising their McDonald’s favourites. Blending this insight with Ranveer’s personal picks gave us the perfect canvas to celebrate The Ranveer Singh Meal. This meal is a bold and fun expression of Ranveer’s McDonald’s favourites, designed to bring fans closer to the brand. We’re excited to bring this to our fans across North and East India because nothing makes us happier than seeing our food bring a smile.”

The Ranveer Singh Meal will be available across McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India starting June 13, 2025, with a starting price of Rs 249 for the vegetarian option and Rs 269 for the non-vegetarian option. Customers can enjoy the meal via dine-in, takeaway, drive-thru, or order through the McDonald’s app, Swiggy, and Zomato.

Watch the campaign film: