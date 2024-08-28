McDonald's India launches Crispy Fried Chicken with Kiccha Sudeep

Delhi: In a strategic move to strengthen its Fried Chicken portfolio for the South market, McDonald’s India (W&S), owned and operated by Westlife Foodworld, has announced the launch of Crispy Fried Chicken.

McDonald's India has roped-in Kannada movie star Kiccha Sudeep as the face of its new campaign – ‘Let the Crunch Takeover.’

The campaign features a TVC, conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group starring Sudeep. These TVCs showcase the Kannada star relishing the Crispy Fried Chicken and highlighting the product's crispy texture.

The TVC opens with a scene of the police interrogating Sudeep at his home, which appears a bit ransacked. As the officers scribble in their notepad, asking “if they remember anything else?” Sudeep is seen calmly enjoying a McDonald's Crispy Fried Chicken.

A family member then exclaims, “Yes, Crunch sound! We were eating Crispy Fried Chicken,” before grabbing a piece and biting into it with an exaggerated crunch sound. The police officer tries the same as well, repeating “Oh...like this!” as the family continues debating the perfect “this” crunch sound. The spot closes with a showcase of the Crispy Fried Chicken bucket.

Arvind R.P., Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's India (W&S), said, “At McDonald's, we are constantly strengthening our menu portfolio to offer a variety of chicken products for our customers in the Southern markets. Our new Crispy Fried Chicken with the campaign featuring y. Kiccha Sudeep is a testament to this strategy. His expansive fan base and connection with our core audience in this region will drive strong consumer engagement and preference for our offerings."

Sudeep said, “I am truly excited to partner with McDonald's India (W&S) for the launch of their new Crispy Fried Chicken. Glad to see the brand truly capturing the essence of crunch and flavour in this new offering. I cannot wait for my fans and food lovers across the South to experience its mouth-watering taste. The Crispy fried Chicken is sure to get everyone hooked on the same satisfying crunch that I love."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6EOwGlsZNQ

TVC Credits: