McDonald’s India CFO features in campaign for International Fries Day

New Delhi: McDonald’s India (West and South) has launched a new campaign ahead of International Fries Day on July 11, featuring the company’s Chief Financial Officer in a tongue-in-cheek commercial. The initiative includes a one-day offer of free fries for the first 250 orders at all McDonald’s restaurants in the region.

Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the campaign also introduces a light take on customer behaviour by categorising different types of “Fries personalities” – such as Fries Thieves, Fries Experimenters, and Fries Hunters, referencing common habits observed among regular customers.

The ad shows the CFO visibly perplexed while crunching numbers, confronting the scale of fries being given away. On the spot, he attempts to make sense of the generous offer, only to concede that “some things are simply too good to resist, like the universal love for McDonald’s fries.”

The fries offer, introduced in association with McCain, is available on July 11, at McDonald’s restaurants across West and South India. Customers can receive free fries with any order, limited to the first 250 orders per store. For McDelivery users, free fries will be available with a minimum order value of Rs 199.

Watch the campaign film: