McDonald's India and chef Sanjeev Kapoor recommend Multi Millet Bun to customers

The launch is further amplified by a brand film featuring chef Kapoor. As part of the campaign conceptualized by DDB Mudra, the brand has come up with a new digital ad film

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Delhi: This National Nutrition Week, McDonald's India (West & South), owned and operated  by Westlife Foodworld, has partnered with the CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) to launch a Multi-Millet Bun. The brand has also collaborated with chef Sanjeev Kapoor. 

The launch is further amplified by a brand film featuring chef Kapoor. As part of the campaign conceptualized by DDB Mudra, the brand has come up with a new digital ad film. 

The  film showcases chef Kapoor taking orders from customers which took them to a great surprise. As he takes their  orders, he asks them, ‘Can I add some extra goodness to your burger?’ The customers, upon realising that it is the  chef Kapoor himself recommending some better options, enthusiastically agree, their faces lighting  up with excitement. Chef Kapoor then introduces the nutritious Multi-Millet Bun, highlighting its benefits  and the collaborative effort with food tech institute CSIR-CFTRI, backed by the Ministry of Science and Technology,  Government of India. 

The customers are left spellbound by Chef Kapoor's passion for millets. The film closes with chef Kapoor saying, ‘That's My McDonald's.’

Kapoor said, “I am excited to be a part of this unique and thoughtful initiative by McDonald’s India to launch the Multi-Millet Bun. As someone who has been passionate about promoting the goodness of millets, I was  captivated to see McDonald's India embarked on a journey to provide more nutritional and mindful eating choices to  its customers.” 

Arvind R.P., CMO, McDonald’s India (W&S) said, “The introduction of the Multi-Millet Bun, developed in collaboration  with the esteemed CSIR-CFTRI, is a testament to our constant endeavour towards offering mindful choices through  various menu innovations. We are also pleased to extend our collaboration with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, whose trusted  culinary expertise and unwavering advocacy for millets in India make him the perfect fit to endorse our new Multi Millet Bun. This strategic combination of traditional superfoods with modern food sciences results in a delicious and  nutritious addition to our customers' favourite burgers. We believe that our fans will relish and appreciate this  innovative menu item.” 

Gagandeep Bindra and Rahul Arcot, Group Creative Directors, DDB Mudra Group, said, “Millet buns is one of  McDonald’s tastiest and most nutritious additions to an ever-growing menu packed with goodness. But something  about Millet Buns doesn’t scream excitement for Gen-Z. Because most of them don’t even realize that they’ve been  devouring Millets in various forms for years. Thanks to a certain Mr. Kapoor, who besides being one of India’s most trusted culinary voices, also runs an entire channel dedicated to creating wholesome Millet Cuisines with  MilletKhazana. We believe he's the perfect spokesperson for our latest offering, connecting with our audience across  India in his inimitable style.” 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MuuZ6Vt8D_Y 

Credits: 

Creative Team – Rahul Mathew, Arcot Rahul, Gagandeep Bindra, David Vaz, Shalmali Sawant, Dhiren Sonawane, Ronak  Ramraje, Mustafa Bakri, Anushka Vibhandik, Khyati Bafna 

Strategy Team – Dipen Bhuva  

Business Team – Delon Mascarenhas, Sonia Kumar, Pankti Doshi, Sushant Kandu 

Agency Producer - Jay Gaikwad, Alisha Dsouza 

Production House - Awedacious Originals 

Director - Anchit Thukral  

Producer - Gururaj Dixit, Het Shah 

