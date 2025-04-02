McCain makes binge-eating healthy in new campaign

New Delhi: McCain Foods India has partnered with Philips to introduce a range of frozen snacks designed exclusively for air fryers.

“As the brand that introduced the concept of French fries to Indian homes, McCain has always been at the forefront of redefining indulgence and bringing the gold-standard of fries effortlessly to home kitchens,” said Aditya Krishna, Director of Sales and Marketing, McCain Foods India.

He added, “With the launch of Air Fryer French Fries, we are not just introducing a new product - we are pioneering a smarter way to enjoy great taste with greater ease. This category-first innovation reflects our commitment to evolving with consumer needs, delivering crispy, restaurant-like taste and texture that people enjoy.”

McCain’s Air Fryer French Fries are engineered with proprietary Sure Cris technology.

"At Philips, we’ve always believed in making indulgence smarter and more effortless. Air frying has redefined home cooking, allowing people to enjoy their favourite foods with ease and convenience. As a brand that introduced India to air frying, we take pride in seeing how it has become a staple in modern kitchens. This collaboration is a natural fit, bringing together Philips’ pioneering technology and McCain’s expertise in great-tasting frozen snacks to elevate everyday cooking experiences," said Pooja Baid, CMO, Versuni India (Philips Domestic Appliances).

To amplify this launch, McCain has introduced a DVC. The film highlights moments of togetherness, celebrating a family dynamic where everyone plays a role, rather than the responsibility resting solely on the mother.

It opens with a mother returning home to a plate of crispy, golden fries, assuming they’re from a restaurant. To her surprise, her husband and child reveal they made them together in the air fryer.

McCain’s Air Fryer French Fries are now available at general trade stores, modern trade supermarkets, and leading online marketplaces across the country.

Watch the TVC: