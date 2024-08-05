McCain highlights charm of cozy rain, curates special playlist

Delhi:

McCain Foods India, a frozen food brand, aimed to reinvent the charm of a cozy rainy day with the family through its new campaign, "McCain Banega, Baarish Ka Maza Badega."

The campaign captures the pairing of a steaming cup of tea with McCain snacks. The campaign is a celebration of the monsoon season. Central to the campaign is a digital film portraying a family enjoying a blissful rainy day.

The campaign also featured a lively social media brand banter where over 30 ecommerce brands engaged in conversations. The interaction also included a social media contest and bite-sized content by influencers like @hungrymahi and @diningwithdhoot.

In addition to digital and social media elements, the campaign includes DOOH advertisements, enhanced with weather API technology. These "Weatherboards," connected to a weather app, deliver real-time weather updates to commuters and shoppers, informing them of upcoming showers and helping them plan their day.

Radio partnerships with stations across 11 cities was also a part of the campaign's reach. A curated Spotify Monsoon Mix Playlist was also launched aimed to make the audience enjoy McCain snacks on a rainy day.

"At McCain Foods India, we recognise that the monsoon season offers a unique opportunity for families to reconnect and create lasting memories," said Aditya Krishna, Director, Sales and Marketing, McCain Retail. "Our campaign leverages a multi-faceted strategy to reach and engage our audience across various platforms. By showcasing the ease and quality of McCain products, we successfully positioned our brand as the perfect solution for busy families seeking quick and delicious snack options during the monsoon season. This multi-platform approach deepened our consumer connection and highlighted the value of McCain snacks in enhancing quality family time. We believe this comprehensive approach will resonate with our consumers and solidify McCain's position as a trusted partner in creating memorable monsoon moments."