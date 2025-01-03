McCain celebrates family bonds in new winter campaign

New Delhi: McCain Foods India announced the launch of its latest winter campaign capturing the sentiment of sharing the warmth of shared memories.

The film captures the essence of warmth and unity by highlighting deep family ties, especially the special relationship between grandparents and grandchildren. It portrays McCain as a key to unlocking these unforgettable experiences, focusing on themes of love, nostalgia, and inclusivity.

The TVC opens with a Dadi, enjoying her evening coffee when she is surprised by her grandchildren, who fill her home with laughter and love. As they gather in the kitchen to prepare McCain Smiles and Fries, the narrative beautifully transitions between past and present, highlighting treasured memories with their grandmother through the years. An emotional twist occurs when Dadi struggles to recall a beloved story from their childhood. Watching her feeling low and embarrassed due to her inability to remember, her family attempts to lighten up her mood and her great-grandson Aayan's simple gesture of offering a McCain Smile rekindles warmth and joy in her heart.

The TVC highlights the power of family bonds, and the role McCain snacks play in enhancing these precious gatherings, especially during the cosy winter months when families come together to create lasting memories.

"We are excited to launch this heart-warming campaign that resonates with the importance of family bonds and the joy of creating memories together," said Mr. Aditya Krishna, Director of Sales and Marketing at McCain Foods India, "At McCain, we understand that our products are more than just snacks; they are catalysts for bringing people together. This TVC reflects our commitment to enriching every family gathering with warmth and happiness. The winter season naturally draws families closer, seeking comfort in shared stories and laughter. By evoking nostalgia and celebrating the simplicity of these moments, we aim to connect with our consumers on a deeper emotional level. We believe that McCain snacks have the unique ability to transform ordinary occasions into extraordinary memories, making every moment more enjoyable and memorable. As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we remain dedicated to delivering quality and convenience that our consumers have come to love and trust."

