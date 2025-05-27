Masaba, Neelam, and Ratna gatecrash Karan Johar's closet in Myntra’s EORS madness

New Delhi: Myntra has launched its latest campaign for the upcoming edition of the End of Reason Sale (EORS), bringing together a blend of humour, celebrity presence, and a focus on affordability. The campaign film, which is now live, features filmmaker Karan Johar alongside Neelam Kothari Soni, Masaba Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rohan Joshi, in a setting that combines fashion commentary with comedic elements.

Set in a stylised living room, the narrative unfolds around a mock intervention staged by Johar’s friends, who initially criticise him for using coupons to shop. The situation quickly turns humorous as each of them is eventually swayed by the sale’s offerings. The film revolves around Myntra’s promise of the ‘Lowest Price Guaranteed’ and cashback offers, with EORS slated to start on May 31.

Describing the campaign’s intent, Kejal Parekh, Associate Director, Marketing, Myntra, said, “With each edition of EORS, our goal is not just to deliver unmatched value but to redefine how India experiences fashion. For the 22nd edition, we aimed to do something truly fresh by bringing together familiar faces in a fun, unexpected setting that mirrors how our customers engage with fashion today. ”

The advertisement relies on satire and performance, with each of the cast members portraying exaggerated versions of themselves. The interactions range from sarcastic remarks to stylised, slow-motion reactions, aimed at capturing attention and generating relatability through character-driven humour.

Karan Johar, who leads the ensemble, said, “This campaign is high on style, packed with drama, and delivered with just the right touch of humour, everything I personally enjoy. EORS has become a cultural phenomenon, and I’m thrilled to be part of a film that brings that energy alive in such an entertaining way.”

Myntra’s new campaign aims to reflect changing consumer behaviour in India’s fashion market, blending entertainment with e-commerce to attract a broad audience.

Watch the campaign film: