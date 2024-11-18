Mary Kom & Son Khupneivar showcase ‘Taakat se Hoti Hai Tayyari Jeet Ki’ in Bournvita Ad

New Delhi: Mondelez India, through its 75-year-old brand Bournvita, has introduced the ‘Taakat se Hoti Hai Tayyari Jeet Ki’ campaign.

This initiative embodies the belief that true strength, which is built over time, forms the foundation of champions of tomorrow. Anchored in the realm of progressive parenting, ‘Taakat se Hoti Hai Tayyari Jeet Ki’ transcends traditional definitions of strength, highlighting the importance of perseverance and resilience in helping children unlock their full potential.

In today’s fast-paced world, where convenience often takes precedence, many parents question whether their children are developing the inner and outer strength needed to face life’s challenges.

Featuring Olympian Mary Kom and her son, Khupneivar Kom, the campaign reinforces and personifies the values that Bournvita has championed for decades—fostering inner resilience and the courage to persevere through life’s challenges.

Nitin Saini, Vice-President, Marketing, Mondelez India, explained the core thought behind the campaign: “We’ve always believed that the real essence of strength goes beyond physical capability. It’s about resilience, grit, and the unwavering will to succeed. Through this campaign, we wanted to emphasise that strength is not just inherited—it is built through the right guidance, values, and relentless preparation, qualities that Bournvita has always stood for. Mary Kom and her son Khupneivar Kom beautifully bring this philosophy alive. This journey perfectly aligns with our brand’s mission to inspire children and parents alike to embrace this path of growth and development.

Mary Kom, Indian Olympic Boxer, chimed in “I deeply resonate with the message of the film, as an athlete and as a mother. My own story is testimony to the fact that you have to build strength and persevere to be someone. Not your mother’s achievements but your own strength is your true identity, which you have to build—a value my kids have grown up on and which every mother wants their child to inculcate.”

Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “Bournvita has always propagated progressive parenting. This time, the ask was to also communicate the core need for strength. For this to land in a truly impactful fashion, it required a strong, relevant context. Hence the idea of getting Mary Kom and her son Khupneivar Kom onboard and giving strength a unique dimension. The key was to not treat this as a typical celebrity endorsement but rather like a morning conversation that Mary would have had with her son. Like a Bournvita mom, teaching her son about the value of putting in the strength, the hard work and that strength is built, not something you are born with. That legacy doesn’t build strength, strength builds a legacy.”

This campaign builds on the brand’s legacy of cultivating a mindset that empowers children to rise above adversity and push beyond limits by highlighting the pivotal role parents play in shaping not just their children’s physical health but also their emotional and mental resilience.

