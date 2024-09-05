Marico’s Saffola Oats captures joy of Onam

Delhi: Marico has announced its latest campaign for Saffola Oats in celebration of Onam. Saffola brings Kerala’s cultural heritage to life with a twist on traditional dishes using oats, all through a new film along with exclusive packaging for Onam.



The new ad film, conceptualised by Maitri Advertising Works, features two women engaged in a playful competition to create the best Onam delicacies, each including their secret ingredient - Saffola Oats, unaware that it’s the common factor in both culinary creations.

As the festivities unfold, the women discover that they both are using the same special ingredient – Saffola Oats, leading them to set aside their competition and unite in the true spirit of the festival, celebrating friendship, love, and festivity.

Speaking about the campaign, Vaibhav Bhanchawat, Chief Operating Officer - India and Foods Business (Marico), said, “Onam is a time of joy, togetherness, and a celebration of cultural heritage. We wanted to create a campaign that celebrates this spirit while offering a nutritious twist in the beloved Onam delicacies by incorporating oats. The film beautifully illustrates how incredibly versatile oats are, it not only blend seamlessly into any dish but also elevate the flavour. We hope that through this campaign, we can inspire families to enjoy the best of both worlds – the traditional flavours of Onam and the versatility of Saffola Oats. To complement the occasion, we've also introduced new packaging that beautifully captures the spirit of Onam.”

Francis Thomas, Group Creative Director, Maitri Advertising Works, shared his experience on building the campaign idea, “When Marico approached us, we wanted to authentically represent Onam in Kerala. Instead of the typical ‘tharavaad’ scenes, we depicted the real-life tradition of exchanging dishes with neighbors, where a Malayalee always returns the ‘dabba’ with a small gift. We were fortunate that the clients trusted Maitri's regional expertise and that adsflo Worldwide delivered this complex message engagingly.”

The special Onam edition pack features a rendition of the festival's festivities.