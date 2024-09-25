Marico urges to get Pujo Ready with Nihar Naturals

Delhi: Marico announced the launch of its new TVC for Nihar Naturals as part of the brand’s Durga Pujo campaign.

This festive campaign titled ‘Pujo Ready with Nihar’ captures the essence of Durga Pujo preparations, with a special focus on the beauty rituals that empower women to feel confident and radiant throughout the celebrations. The film portrays the role of Nihar Naturals in this preparation.

The film follows the journey of a young woman, who believes in the power of preparation, both in her dance and in her beauty regimen. As she gets ready for Durga Pujo, she focuses on standing out through her beauty. Her beauty preparation begins weeks ahead with Nihar Naturals, nourishing her hair to look its best for the Pujo celebrations. The TVC highlights the idea that through thorough preparation, especially with Nihar Naturals, she radiates confidence and beauty throughout the festivities.

Speaking on the launch of this digital film, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited from Marico, said, “Durga Pujo is a festival steeped in tradition, where preparation plays a central role. At Marico, we understand the significance of looking and feeling your best during such celebrations. Nihar Naturals has been a trusted companion in the beauty journey of women across West Bengal and through this campaign we highlight the confidence and beauty that come from being Pujo-ready. Our TVC showcases how Nihar Naturals helps women achieve healthy, beautiful hair that will help them stand out during the festive season.”