Manyavar promotes its q-comm partnership with Zepto through new campaign

New Delhi: As the wedding season peaks, Manyavar has teamed up with Zepto, the quick-commerce platform.

This collaboration ensures customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune can access wedding and festive attire instantly.

To promote the offering, the brand has launched a campaign:

Vedant Modi, CRO at Vedant Fashions, said, “Our collaboration with Zepto aligns perfectly with Manyavar’s commitment to making special moments even more seamless, leaving no room for excuses to show up your Indian style. We believe there’s always a right moment to wear Indian wear. Our partnership with Zepto ensures that no matter the occasion or timing, customers can step into their Manyavar outfits without any excuses. Instant access to our exquisitely crafted attire means you are always ready to celebrate in style. We are proud to offer instant access to Manyavar’s signature Indian wear, helping customers answer the question, 'Aap Kab Ban Rahe Hai Manyavar?’ with ease and style."

Brands like Ferns & Petals, Spotify, Campus Shoes, Duroflex, Versuni Philips, Kotak, Federal Bank, Sleepyhead, Qube Cinemas, Peesafe, Bluestone Jewelry, and Astrotalk, among 50 others, joined in to create a fun, creative buzz around the launch. This campaign, which celebrates tradition and spontaneity, took the spotlight as an innovative OOH activation.