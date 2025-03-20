Manoj Bajpayee makes every chai 'Apni chai' with Tata Soulfull rusk

New Delhi: Tata Soulfull, the millet-based snacks and packaged foods brand, has launched ‘No Maida Rusk’.

The launch is introduced through a marketing campaign featuring actor and brand ambassador, Manoj Bajpayee, centered around the tagline 'Har Chai ko Apni Chai Banaye’, which celebrates the uniquely personal way Indians enjoy their chai.

While rusks have been an integral part of Indian tea-time traditions, conventional options typically contain Maida (Refined Flour). Tata Soulfull No Maida Rusk contains no maida.

At the heart of the campaign is a film where Manoj Bajpayee elevates a formal tea occasion by pairing a bland tea with a Tata Soulfull No Maida Rusk.

The film plays on the contrast between formal tea etiquette and India’s love for a kadak chai moment, turning a stiff setting into a soulful, satisfying chai-time.

Rasika Prashant, CMO, Soulfull, said, "Chai and rusk are an inseparable duo in Indian households, but most rusks contain maida, which isn’t preferred for everyday consumption. With Tata Soulfull No Maida Rusk, we’re addressing this gap by giving consumers an alternative choice that delivers on taste and crunch. Through this campaign, we bring humor and relatability to the conversation, showing how choosing Tata ka Rusk makes every chai moment, truly your own. Manoj Bajpayee's warmth and authenticity help us connect with consumers across India in a way that feels natural and engaging. This product and campaign demonstrate our understanding of evolving consumer preferences while honoring India's cherished chai culture. We're not just launching a product – we're reimagining a ritual that millions of Indians hold dear.”

Conceptualised by creative agency The Womb, the brand is rolling out a series of digital short films in addition to the main ad film featuring Bajpayee. Each digital film highlights a unique proposition of Tata Soulfull No Maida Rusk- no Maida, great taste, and satisfying crunch.

Suyash Khabya, CCO, The Womb, said, "Who doesn't want to have Tea with the Queen at the Buckingham Palace? But unki chai boring hai, bland hai. So that's where we got Manoj to pull out Tata Rusk and enjoy his tea. The setting is bizarre. The humour is subtle, the brand integration is perfect. It's simple, yet unignorable. Everyone from UP to Bihar to even Mumbai would love to be in front of the British Queen and show her our way of doing things. Hum jaise hai, waise hai!"

Commenting on the campaign, actor Manoj Bajpayee said, “I’ve always believed that a good cup of tea deserves the perfect companion. Tata Soulfull’s No Maida Rusk brings just that – a crunchy, flavorful treat without the compromise of maida. This product redefines chai-time rituals, offering a wholesome yet indulgent option for tea lovers like me. It’s exciting to be part of a campaign that blends humour, tradition, and innovation. With Tata Soulfull No Maida Rusk, every chai moment truly becomes your own.”

Currently, the product has been launched in the North, East and Central markets and soon we will be expanding to other markets. The campaign will be amplified through TV, OTT platforms, social media, influencer partnerships and on-ground activations across key regions including North, East and Central India.

Watch the campaign film here:

Campaign Credits -

Client – Tata Soulfull

Co-founders - Prashant Parameswaran & Rasika Prashant

Brand team - Sanjana Ogirala and Rajith Kumar

Agency - The Womb

Co-founders - Navin Talreja & Kawal Shoor

CEO - Anurag Gupta, COO - Heval Patel CCO - Suyash Khabya Creative - Vaishak Jhunjhunwala, Shreyas G Manjrekar, Prashant Kadam, Anwesha Guha Planning - Gaurav Joshi

Account Management

Mariam Jhabuawala & Pallavi Nagariya

Production House – Ignition Films

Director – Rensil D'Silva

Producer – Partha Sarkaar and Sajid Rizvi