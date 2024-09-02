Mankind Pharma captures importance of neck movements in Indian communication

Delhi: Mankind Pharma has announced its entry into the topical analgesic market through its consumer business division. The company is introducing Nimulid Strong, a gel and spray formulation designed to address neck pain, a condition that impacts overall body function.

The launch is accompanied by a video campaign titled #GardanHilaateRaho that highlights the cultural significance of neck movements in Indian communication.

The campaign, voiced in Hindi, intertwines the importance of unrestricted neck movement with the efficacy of Nimulid Strong in alleviating neck pain. Therefore, to address the problem, the brand came up with a campaign of Nimulid Strong that focuses on “Kaam Chalate Raho, Gardan Hilaate Raho.”

The video narrative connects various scenarios where neck movements play a role in non-verbal communication, from expressing anger and love to showcasing progress and even celebrating national victories.

Joy Chatterjee, Vice-President, Sales and Marketing Head, Consumer Business Unit, Mankind Pharma, shared, “Our entry into the topical analgesic market with Nimulid Strong marks a pivotal moment for Mankind Pharma's consumer business. By focusing on neck pain, which can severely hinder daily life, we aim to empower millions of Indians to live and communicate more freely. Our innovative 2X diclofenac formulation, paired with a resonant video campaign, showcases how integral neck movements are in daily interactions. The campaign's message, 'Gardan dard ka specialist' (Specialist in neck pain), positions Nimulid Strong as the go-to solution for this specific, yet widespread problem."