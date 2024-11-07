Manish Malhotra marvels at Asian Paints Exterior Textures’ patterns in latest campaign

New Delhi: Asian Paints has teamed up with designer Manish Malhotra for their latest campaign for Asian Paints Exterior Textures.

With his flair for creating stunning designs, Manish captures the essence of the brand’s new message, 'Don’t Just Paint, Design.'

In the world of home design, the exteriors often serve as the first impression, setting the tone for the entire home’s aesthetic appeal. Recognising the crucial role of exterior aesthetics, Asian Paints has launched a new campaign for Exterior Textures.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the film opens with an intrigued Manish Malhotra wondering how Asian Paints manages to create such fluid, artistic, and stunning patterns without his involvement. Even a designer like him can't help but admire a design that isn’t his. Ultimately, he concedes to the unique appeal of these textures, inspiring viewers to “Don’t Just Paint, Design” with Asian Paints Exterior Textures.

With this campaign, Asian Paints aims to inspire homeowners to embrace the beauty and functionality of exterior textures, thus elevating the design of their homes.

Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints, commented, “With Exterior Textures by Asian Paints, we are offering game-changing solutions for achieving stunning exterior aesthetics, blending eye-catching designs with superior wall protection. Design maestro Manish Malhotra featured in the film, truly embodies the ethos of our brand's commitment to premium design solutions. Our campaign aims to inspire everyone to embrace their exterior walls, leveraging innovative textures to leave a lasting impression. Asian Paints Exterior Textures opens a world of possibilities for creating a visually appealing and resilient exterior surface.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “Manish Malhotra has been one of the most celebrated designers in India. His name is synonymous with creativity, sophistication and style. Among others, Asian Paints also offer beautiful exterior textures that can truly transform spaces. Our new campaign interestingly draws the spotlight to both masters of their craft, while highlighting Asian Paints Exterior Textures is the best at adorning homes with beautiful textures.”

The TVC:

CREDITS:

Client: Asian Paints

Agency: Ogilvy India

Production House: Colonial Films