ManipalCigna Health Insurance says ‘Sada Secure Raho’ in campaign ft Jaaved Jaaferi

New Delhi: ManipalCigna Health Insurance has unveiled its new campaign, ‘Sada Secure Raho’, to promote its latest product, ManipalCigna Sarvah.

The campaign stars Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi as Prabhakar, a witty astrologer, and introduces Sarvanand, a charming AI-generated 3D parrot mascot.

Together, this duo simplifies the complexities of health insurance with humour and clarity, making the films as entertaining as they are enlightening.

Each of the three films delves into real-life challenges individuals may face when confronted with medical emergencies. From affordability to customisable solutions and zero waiting periods, the campaign emphasises how ManipalCigna Sarvah provides health insurance solutions that are accessible, flexible, and stress-free.

The campaign is live across ManipalCigna’s social media and digital platforms and will be leveraged on OTT platforms, and radio.

Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, said, "Our goal was to connect with our audience by addressing real concerns engagingly. The films highlight the importance of being prepared for life’s uncertainties, blending entertainment with meaningful messages. We’re excited to have Jaaved Jaaferi bring Prabhakar to life, with Sarvanand adding wisdom, making the films entertaining and impactful. Through ‘Sada Secure Raho’, ManipalCigna reaffirms its mission to make health insurance accessible and empowering, reinforcing that health insurance is a blessing for a secure future, ensuring a stress-free, protected tomorrow for Bharat."

Jaaved Jaaferi stated, “Health is our greatest wealth, the foundation of a fulfilling life. With a trusted partner like ManipalCigna, you can prioritise and protect your well-being. This campaign reminds us not to overlook health amidst life’s demands, inspiring proactive steps for lasting positive change. I’m excited to see how it empowers individuals to make healthier choices and lead balanced, happier lives.”

Ravikant Banka, Founder and Managing Director, Eggfirst, the creative agency behind the campaign, added, "‘Sada Secure Raho’ aimed to emphasise the vital role of health insurance in securing the future while keeping the message culturally relevant. Health insurance is essential for a stress-free life and with ManipalCigna, a trusted expert, we delivered this message authentically. Jaaved Jaaferi’s versatility and Sarvanand’s charm brought it to life, highlighting the importance of health insurance and the trust in partnering with a leader like ManipalCigna.”

