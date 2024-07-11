Manforce Condoms captures funny couple banter on World Population Day

Delhi: Manforce Condoms has launched a new digital campaign, #ManforceHaiTohPossibleHai, on the occasion of World Population Day. The campaign addresses population issues without directly showcasing the product.

The campaign is part of Manforce Condoms' year-long property, #CondomNahiManforceBolo.

The video captures the banter between the kidnapper and a couple where a middle-aged couple has been taken hostage and the kidnapper threatens them to sign the agreement to save their children.

The video takes a turn where the kidnapper becomes frustrated upon discovering the long chain of children belonging to the couple.

Understanding that the couple has no intention to stop, he urges them to use Manforce Condoms to indulge in safe sex.

Speaking on the occasion, Joy Chatterjee, Associate Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Mankind Pharma, said, “As Manforce Condoms has always been at the forefront of spreading awareness around sensitive issues, we came up with the campaign to amplify our reach and messaging by leveraging the occasion of World Population Day. To ensure the campaign is well received by the audience, we took a light-hearted route to building a better connection with them. Fulfilling our duties as a responsible brand, we urge the audience to pledge and contribute to the mission of controlling the population by making informed decisions.”