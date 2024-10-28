Manappuram Finance ‘Spread Happiness’ through its gold loan services in latest campaign

New Delhi: Manappuram Finance, an Indian gold loan company, has launched a campaign titled “Spread happiness” for Diwali. The campaign aims to emphasise the seamless and rapid access of securing loans through Manappuram Finance’s gold loan services, enabling customers to pledge gold and get funds instantly.

Aimed at increasing awareness and acceptance of gold loans among consumers across India, the campaign has been released on various social media platforms. The advertisement is available in eight languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Assamese, Marathi, Kannada, and Odia.

The ad film begins in a rural government office and portrays the story of a government employee who arranges finances for his daughter's education through Manappuram Gold Loan. Upon receiving news during Diwali, that his daughter has become a pilot, the officer rushes to the Manappuram gold loan branch to celebrate by sharing sweets with them. He explains how the Manappuram Gold Loan helped him quickly secure the necessary funds for his daughter’s education and related expenses.

V.P. Nandakumar, Managing Director and CEO of Manappuram Finance, said, "Gold is a valuable asset during emergencies, holding significance in all of our lives. To meet this need, Manappuram Finance, with decades of expertise in the gold loan sector, is committed to providing innovative solutions.”

The TVC: