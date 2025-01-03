MamyPoko Pants positions itself as the first choice of new moms in new ad

New Delhi: MamyPoko Pants has launched a new campaign, #HarBabyKaPehlaDiaper, to tap new moms.

With the help of the campaign, the brand aspires to make MamyPoko Pants the first choice of every mother for their newborn babies.

The brand has come up with a digital film that captures the essence of new mothers wanting first experiences to be very special for their babies. They always seek the best products; likewise, to fulfil their needs, the brand revamped its pant-style diapers to top the preference list of mothers with the help of the campaign. It was rolled out to acquaint them with the benefits of upgraded MamyPoko Pants Extra Absorb Newborn diapers. Demonstrating deep absorption with the help of an additional 3rd layer, the diaper deeply absorbs urine for up to 12 hours. Therefore, preventing sogginess on the top sheet significantly contributes to the deep sleep of babies and mothers as well.

For driving media mileage, the video has been rolled across digital platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, etc., to tap the new-age moms actively consuming digital content. In the process, the brand also collaborated with influencers who have recently become moms to amplify its reach to a larger audience base and build a strong connection and recall value among them.

Catering to the evolving demands of consumers prioritising safety and hygiene, the diaper is made up of natural ingredients that are suitable for the delicate skin of babies. Making use of coconut oil extract, the diaper is safe for baby skin, making it the preferable choice for new moms.

Designed specifically for newborns up to 5 kgs, the diaper comes with 'Innovative Flexi Fit' that adjusts gently, evenly distributing the pressure across the baby's tummy and back, providing 2X protection for thigh leakage.

Toshiyuki Nakamura, Marketing Head of Unicharm India, said, “The new campaign has been launched to make first-time experiences very special for the babies. MamyPoko Pants always supports deep absorption accompanied by no sogginess with the help of Extra Absorb Newborn diapers to promote Deep Sleep for babies. Bringing about the upgradation of the diaper, the campaign aims to showcase the product in a new light where it fulfils the evolving needs of the new mothers.”



