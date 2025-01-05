Maitri's new BGMI ad celebrates introverts

New Delhi: You can expect a slew of campaigns choking social media around all the big ‘days’ - Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, etc.

But this year, Maitri has created an ad for BGMI for a day that never gets advertised, speaking to people who avoid the spotlight - the introverts.

“Games like BGMI provide the perfect amount of social interaction and a sense of community to introverts. By speaking to them, we can make BGMI engage with their community in their trademark light-hearted manner,” said Sumit Raj, Head of Digital and Overseas Business, Maitri.

“World Introvert Day falls on January 2, immediately following the holiday season, which is the toughest time of the year to be an introvert. We thought that was the perfect angle to tell an introvert’s story. We roped in award-winning feature film director Manu Asokan to direct his very first ad film, and he brought on board the extremely popular actor and editor Sangeeth Pratap to play the introvert. This gave the film extra reach, as fans began spreading the ad outside the gaming community as well,” added Francis Thomas, Group Creative Director, Maitri.

In the past, Maitri has created communication for BGMI, with its Malayalam ad featuring Dhyan Sreenivasan. It has also created ads for BGMI in Tamil and Kannada, playing off the popular culture.

“This is Maitri’s first foray into creating a national ad for BGMI, whose Hindi work is usually handled out of Mumbai. This shows that clients trust us to handle bigger and bigger work as we keep delivering consistently,” commented, Raju Menon, MD, Maitri.

The ad: