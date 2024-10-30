Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey add their ‘fabulous’ touch to Nature’s Basket campaign

New Delhi: Nature’s Basket has launched a campaign featuring Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey titled ‘Fabulous Ingredients for Fabulous Lives’. Conceptualised by Bottomline Media, the campaign seeks to highlight the gourmet food at Nature’s Basket Artisan Pantry.

The film exhibits the Nature’s Basket Artisan Pantry while Maheep and Bhavna explore a selection of artisanal bakery items, exotic ingredients, and premium produce. Their banter and chemistry elevates the campaign, giving it the ‘Fabulous’ touch.

The duo is seen discussing their family’s love for food and ingredients like fresh exotics, truffles, gourmet chocolates, global tea blends, artisanal cheese assortments and freshly baked sourdough; available at Nature’s Basket.

Tanaaz Bhatia, Managing Director and Founder of Bottomline Media, said, "At Bottomline Media, we believe in creating authentic and engaging campaigns that connect brands with their audiences. Collaborating with the fabulous wives, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey for Nature’s Basket was a perfect synergy of style, sophistication, and everyday luxury. Our goal was to bring the essence of Nature’s Baskets’ treasure of worldly food and exclusive services, bringing alive their ‘Taste the World’ experience.”

Sachin Agarwal, COO, Nature’s Basket, said, "At Nature’s Basket, we offer a unique shopping experience that blends everyday essentials with gourmet luxuries. Partnering with Bottomline Media and iconic personalities like Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey allowed us to showcase Nature’s Basket Artisan Pantry’s exceptional offerings with the perfect mix of fabulous food and finest international delicacies. This campaign captured our vision of making luxury, global ingredients accessible while maintaining the charm and quality that Nature’s Basket stands out for.”

The campaign film: