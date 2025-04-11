Magician Vicky Kaushal vanishes acidity in Eno’s latest campaign

New Delhi: Eno has onboarded actor Vicky Kaushal as its brand ambassador.

The collaboration features a multimedia campaign where Kaushal takes on the role of ‘Jaadugar Samrat’—a magician whose performance is momentarily disrupted by acidity.

As his audience begins to lose interest, Eno comes to the rescue.

Bineet Jain, Category Head – Digestive Health, Haleon India, said, “For generations, Indians have relied on Eno for fast and effective relief from acidity, making it a household name. Our continued leadership in the category is a testament to this unwavering trust. Eno champions one’s appetite for life and we want to ensure that everyone can continue to enjoy their favourite food without the worry of discomfort. This campaign reaffirms Eno’s promise of quick relief, and we found the perfect partner in Kaushal - an actor who, much like Eno, resonates across generations. As a brand that is truly a ‘Bharat’ brand, Kaushal’s authenticity and wide appeal make him the perfect voice to communicate Eno’s legacy of trust and effectiveness."

Kaushal said, “In a country that loves food, Eno is a trusted ally for Indians. I’ve experienced first-hand the fast and assured relief Eno brings, letting me savour my favourite food without hesitation. I loved donning the role of a magician in the new Eno campaign. I am proud to be associated with a brand that Indian families have trusted for generations.”

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign will be amplified across television, digital, print, outdoor, and social media platforms.

“Eno gets to work in just six seconds, so we thought, why not bring that speed and wonder to life with an ad film that looks like a real magic show. We gave Kaushal the look of a charismatic magician, and in the middle of the classic ‘body separation’ act, the real trick wasn’t just separating a man in two halves with a spell—it was making acidity disappear! The film showcases Eno’s ability to deliver rapid comfort when it matters most,” said Sujoy Roy and Nitin Srivastava, Chief Creative Officers - North, Ogilvy.

Watch the campaign: