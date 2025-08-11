Magicbricks rolls out “Pata Badlo. Life Badlo.” to highlight home’s impact on life

New Delhi: Magicbricks has introduced a new campaign titled ‘Pata Badlo. Life Badlo’, which explores the significance of changing one’s address as more than a physical move, emphasising its broader influence on life and aspirations.

The campaign highlights the journey of a young couple as they imagine their future in a new home. The narrative is delivered through shayari, voiced by a prominent Indian artist, and presents intimate moments such as placing a nameplate and sharing peaceful mornings, reflecting the couple’s evolving identity and dreams.

“The campaign is based on the simple insight that a change of address has the power to change one's life. We’ve always understood that buying a home is one of the most personal and life-defining decisions people make. It’s not just about four walls, it’s about where dreams take root, families grow, and futures unfold. ‘Pata Badlo. Life Badlo.’ captures that sentiment.

This campaign is born out of our belief that the right address has the power to transform lives, and we see it every day in the journeys of millions of home seekers who trust us. That’s what drives us, to keep innovating, to simplify the process, and to stand beside people not just as a platform, but as a partner in one of their most meaningful milestones,” said Prasun Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, Magicbricks.

Alongside the film, the campaign features visuals that highlight recent customer-focused services. One such service is Assisted Search, which offers comprehensive support throughout the home-seeking process, including expert guidance and free transport for property visits, aiming to personalise and ease the experience.

Additional short films within the campaign trace the entire customer journey, from property search to settlement. These cover aspects such as market value estimation, home loan procurement, and interior finalisation, with a focus on providing a smooth and supported process.

Watch the campaign films: