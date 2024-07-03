Ludic aims to present ‘Canvas,’ not as it’s known

New Delhi: “Canvas, but not as you know it” is the tagline of the latest ad campaign by Ludic, the footwear-first lifestyle brand.

Created in collaboration with ad agency Elvessy, this campaign introduces Ludic's new exclusively designed, manufactured, all-home-grown canvas sneakers for both men and women.

Ishit Jethwa, Founder, Ludic, said, “Ludic is a gender-inclusive brand, and we express this through our ad campaigns. Our core message is that our sneaker designs cater to the style and comfort needs of everyone, regardless of gender or age. An add-on message here is that we are bringing back Canvas with our classic yet modern and different styles. It is the old nostalgia with a new look and a new feel.”