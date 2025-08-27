Lowe Lintas showcases Google Gemini’s role in everyday routines

New Delhi: Lowe Lintas has developed a campaign for Google Gemini that illustrates how artificial intelligence can be integrated into everyday scenarios.

The series of nine short films, each around 20 seconds, depicts how Gemini, Google’s generative AI platform, supports people in different contexts, from students preparing for exams, to professionals handling administrative tasks, to individuals navigating routine challenges.

Rather than focusing on technical or futuristic aspects of AI, the campaign presents practical and relatable examples. The films show Gemini being used to ideate, organise, create, and solve problems, portraying it as what Lowe Lintas describes as “Your Everyday AI Assistant”.

For students, Gemini is shown as a guide encouraging creativity and learning; for professionals, a productivity tool; and for everyday users, a digital companion that simplifies decision-making. Examples featured include filing office reimbursements, preparing for viva examinations, or resolving technical issues such as connecting a projector.

Vasudha Misra, President (Creative) at Lowe Lintas, said, “AI often feels like a big, complex idea, but we wanted to show just how simple it can be. With Google Gemini, all it takes is one press of a button on your Android phone. No complicated setups, no jargon, just real help in real moments, whether it’s fixing a projector that won’t connect or revising for an exam. Suddenly, AI isn’t abstract anymore, it’s an everyday ally, ready when you need it most.”

The campaign is being released across digital and offline platforms.

Watch the campaign films: