Lowe Lintas highlights Google Shopping features through the lens of virtual Diwali Mela

New Delhi: Lowe Lintas has launched a new ad campaign for Google Shopping that attempts to capture the essence of Diwali festivities through a virtual marketplace experience. Titled “Google Shopping ka Mela”, the campaign showcases convenience and variety of Google Shopping, all through the playful lens of a Diwali mela.

The Google Shopping campaign will be launched across various digital platforms. With interactive content and targeted messaging, consumers will be encouraged to explore the benefits of using Google Shopping as their preferred online marketplace.

This campaign by Lowe Lintas highlights Google Shopping’s features, including customizing your shopping experience by using different features like price slider, different filters to choose from, personalised suggestions, an intuitive interface that taps the Google ecosystem end-to-end.

The line at the end reflects on the core message of the campaign: “Yaha Kho Jaoge to Sab Paoge.” (Lose yourself here, to find whatever you desire.)

Vasudha Misra

Elaborating on the campaign’s creative direction, Vasudha Misra, President (Creative), Lowe Lintas said: “What is Diwali without a mela? From the times of our grandmothers to that of our children, Diwali is forever associated with it - be it at the local maidaan or the one at school. So, when it came to embodying the excitement, the incredible range and serendipitous joy that one feels at Google Shopping, all of us decided to go to the mela.”

Naveen Gaur

Naveen Gaur, Group Chief Operating Officer (Growth), MullenLowe Lintas Group added: “Working with Google has always been a rewarding experience for us at Lowe Lintas. Our partnership goes beyond campaigns; it’s about understanding how to connect with consumers in today’s fast paced digital world. Together, we’re not just promoting shopping on Google; we’re shaping the future of shopping and making it more accessible, enjoyable and providing exceptional value with better deals for everyone.”

The film begins with Farida Jalal, the dadi (grandmother), talking to her poti (granddaughter), Sana, about how she acquired her beloved juttis (a type of slip-on shoe), which are displayed in a photo frame. She shares that she bought them from a Diwali Mela when she was a young girl herself. Now too old to go shopping, it falls upon Sana to introduce her to the mela of online shopping using Google. They initiate a search for the jutti in the Google search bar, and the Google Shopping experience comes alive in a whimsical mela that resembles the Google interface. Their journey takes them through thousands of juttis, quickly filtering down to the one they are looking for. At the end of their journey, they discover a bond and a memory more precious than the jutti that started it all.

YOUTUBE LINK:

CREDITS:

Agency: Lowe Lintas

Chief Creative Officer: Prateek Bhardwaj

Group Chief Operating Officer (Growth): Naveen Gaur

Chief Strategy Officer: Anurag Prasad

President, Creative: Vasudha Misra

Planning: Pallavi Mehta

Creative Team: Kartikeya Dixit, Sarthak Sharma, Bibaswan Majumdar, Akash Swamy, Surbhi Rathee

Account Management: Sunil Manhas, Aakash Jain, Sarthak Verma

Production House: Chalk & Cheese

Director: Achowe

Producer: Arkoday

Brand: Google India

Google Brand Team: Prithvi Mazumdar, Pranav Verma, Jessica Sharma, Prashant Gutch, Shefali Parashar