Lowe Lintas and GPay’s campaign redefines how credit cards are used

New Delhi: Lowe Lintas, in partnership with Google Pay (GPay), has launched a new campaign that redefines the way credit cards are used by showcasing their versatility when added to the GPay app.

The campaign highlights how users can now tap to pay or scan to pay with ease, making transactions more seamless, secure, and accessible than ever before.

In a world where digital payments are transforming consumer behaviour, credit card usage remains largely confined to traditional methods like inserting cards into POS machines and is often reserved for big-ticket purchases.

This campaign challenges those norms by demonstrating how adding credit cards to GPay unlocks exciting possibilities for everyday transactions—without compromising security.

The campaign's narrative unfolds through a humorous sibling banter brought to life with a quirky song underscoring the ease and advantages of using credit cards on GPay. The film opens at a petrol pump, where the sister adds her credit card to GPay and swiftly makes a payment by tapping her phone, outsmarting her brother, who struggles with his wallet. The story progresses to an ice cream cart, where the sister once again outshines her brother by using the scan-to-pay feature, and concludes at a restaurant, where the phone’s lock reinforces the robust security of credit cards on GPay.

Prateek Bhardwaj, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, said, "This is Google Pay's third campaign with the 'Sab tick hai' brand language, and it feels so good in this day and age to have a spell of consistency on a brand. With this credit card campaign, Sab tick hai continues to deliver our core messages in a language that is uniquely ours—energetic, authentic and simply tick!"

Naveen Gaur, Group Chief Operating Officer (Growth), MullenLowe Lintas Group, added, "This collaboration with Google Pay highlights the convergence of innovation, convenience, and consumer trust. By creatively demonstrating the versatility of credit cards on GPay, we’re not just enhancing user experiences but also enabling the platform to tap into a broader audience segment, driving adoption and engagement in the evolving digital payments ecosystem."

The campaign is a 360-degree integrated initiative, live across TV, digital platforms, out-of-home (OOH), Spotify, and emerging touchpoints such as e-commerce platforms and their packaging, voice assistants, and social commerce, ensuring maximum reach and resonance with audiences.

The ad:

Credits:

Agency: Lowe Lintas



Creative: Prateek Bhardwaj, Mohit Pasricha, Sushant Joshi, Vibhor K, Soumyajit Roy



Account management: Naveen Gaur, Sunil Manhas, Aakash Jain, Sarthak Verma, Gayatri Sud



Planning: Anurag Prasad, Pallavi Mehta



Production House: Green Grass Film



Director: Anaam Mishra