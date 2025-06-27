Love takes flight in Lowe Lintas’ new campaign for Hint, Bade Aaram Se

New Delhi: LTK, in partnership with creative agency Lowe Lintas, has released a follow-up film for its product Hint, bringing back actors Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

The new film follows last year’s storyline from the campaign titled Bhagakar Le Jaunga, extending the narrative with added dramatic elements and a redefined identity for the brand.

The film, conceptualised by Lowe Lintas and directed by Shirish Dahiya, opens in mid-air, showing Tara Sutaria’s character, Priya, being flown away by her disapproving father in a private jet.

Determined to keep her away from Vikram, played by Shroff, the father expresses confidence that Vikram will not be able to reach them. However, the storyline introduces a turn of events when turbulence strikes, leading to an emergency evacuation, leaving Priya behind on the aircraft.

The twist follows shortly after: Vikram is revealed as the pilot, calm, collected, and revealed in his signature Hint innerwear, as he reunites with Priya.

Sandeep Seksaria, Managing Director, LTK Industries, said, “Establishing strong characteristics along with great storytelling has always been a part of our communication strategy. As we grow, evolve and expand our portfolio, we continue to take this legacy forward with 'Ek Hint To Dete' campaign. With trademark wit and humour, the films establish Hint's new identity to our customers.”

Sundarkrishnan Sharma, Group Creative Director at Lowe Lintas, said, “To build the world of HINT we designed Bollywood style mini-entertainers featuring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. It has been an exciting journey in building a brand world that doesn't just entertain but also engages with the audience. The campaign takes off from the iconic Vikram-Priya love story and pushes it to the next level.”

The campaign is currently active across television, digital platforms, outdoor media and social channels.

Watch the campaign films: