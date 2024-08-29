Love Depot celebrates #SteamySatisfactionInEveryHome with pressure cooker as metaphor

Delhi: Love Depot is celebrating two years with its latest campaign #SteamySatisfactionInEveryHome.

Love Depot’s latest campaign, #SteamySatisfactionInEveryHome, aims to normalise conversations about intimacy in India. Using the pressure cooker—a staple in every Indian kitchen—as a metaphor, taking viewers through a journey of pleasure.

Arjun Siva, senior Deputy General Manager - Digital and Ecommerce, CPD at TTK Healthcare, remarked on the milestone, "As we celebrate two incredible years of Love Depot, we are grateful to our customers and partners for their trust and support. Our journey has been driven by our aim to normalise pleasure and make it accessible for everyone. What sets Love Depot apart is our wide selection at great prices. We have curated a collection of best global brands along with trusted homegrown brands like Skore, MsChief and others. We strive towards a superlative customer experience by providing pleasure products across price points, for all preferences, tied together by a discreet shopping experience, be it shipping or payments. This category is just opening up in India and we look forward to driving this growth."