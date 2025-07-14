Lotto Sport launches in India with campaign featuring Yuvraj and Abhishek

New Delhi: Lotto Sport has launched in India through a licensing partnership with Agilitas Sports, which holds exclusive rights across India, South Africa and Australia.

The launch campaign features cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma, who appear in a short video where they attempt to pronounce the Italian phrase, “Lotto è un marchio di eredità italiana” (“Lotto is a brand of Italian heritage”). The content sets a relaxed and conversational tone, with the two athletes engaging in light-hearted moments that contrast typical product-led sportswear promotions.

The Indian sportswear firm is looking to develop Lotto into a Rs 1,000 crore brand over the next five years, starting with the release of its premium sneaker line, Lotto Leggenda.

Agilitas Sports Co-founder and CEO Abhishek Ganguly, who has previously led large-scale retail expansion projects, said, “This isn’t just a market entry, it’s the start of building a brand fuelled by ambition and strong category dominance. Lotto has global legacy, but we’re shaping it for modern India. The launch content is unfiltered and unscripted because that’s how we plan to build this brand: with authenticity, intrigue and fun.”

Yuvraj Singh, who has a long-standing association with the Agilitas founding team and is also an early investor, added, “Lotto’s vibe is different, it’s expressive, stylish, and unapologetically fun. That’s what drew me in. As an athlete and entrepreneur, I want to back brands with soul. And this is only the start, with a very exciting YWC x Lotto collab coming soon.”

Speaking about his involvement, Abhishek Sharma said, “Lotto lets you be yourself, it’s bold, effortless, and doesn’t try too hard. That’s what makes it stand out. I’m thrilled to be part of a brand that blends style and sport so seamlessly. The product looks sharp, feels great, and has a vibe I really connect with. For me, this is more than just a partnership, it’s about repping something I truly believe in.”

The rollout begins with Lotto Leggenda, a sneaker range inspired by archival designs from the 1970s to 1990s. While the designs originate in Italy, manufacturing is now based in India through Mochiko Shoes, a company acquired by Agilitas.

Watch the campaign film: