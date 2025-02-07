L'Oréal Paris unveils digital film featuring Bollywood couple Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth

New Delhi: L'Oréal Paris has launched a digital film featuring the Bollywood couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth for the first time ever since their wedding.

The much-adored couple sets major couple goals ahead of Valentine’s Day, delighting fans with their effortless chemistry.

Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram to share the reel where the couple is shown is engaged in a playful banter about hair woes.

When Siddharth confesses about his oily scalp issues, she immediately turns into his hair expert, offers him a solution – L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Pure Shampoo.

The light-hearted interaction subtly educates audiences on the importance of scalp care while showcasing the product’s benefits.

The shampoo is formulated to address oily scalp concerns with a scientifically advanced blend of Salicylic Acid and Hyaluronic Acid.

Dario Zizzi, General Manager, L'Oréal Paris India, said, "Aditi Rao Hydari has been an invaluable part of the L’Oréal Paris family, and we are thrilled to see Siddharth join her in this digital film. Through this campaign, we aim to address a prevalent concern oily scalp while reinforcing the powerful benefits of Salicylic Acid and Hyaluronic Acid. At L’Oréal Paris, we take pride in developing innovative products that not only enhance beauty but also provide real solutions."