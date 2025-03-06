L'Oréal Paris releases digital campaign featuring Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

New Delhi: L'Oréal Paris has launched a new digital campaign featuring the Bollywood couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. The couple has previously done another campaign for the brand.

In the latest digital film, Siddharth takes viewers to Instagram with a reel, addressing viewers with a reference to his 2003 film Boys. He discusses tackling common hair woes: dirt and sweat, which lead to excess oil buildup that leaves hair looking greasy. Following this, Hydari steps in, handing him the L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Pure Shampoo.

Dario Zizzi, General Manager, L'Oréal Paris, India, said, “We are delighted to feature Siddharth once again in our digital film, given his infectious energy and humour. We are also grateful for Hydari's continued contribution to the L'Oréal Paris family. This campaign not only highlights their effortless chemistry but also addresses a common hair concern—oily scalp—through our scientifically advanced formula featuring salicylic acid and hyaluronic acid. At L’Oréal Paris, we are committed to developing innovative products that offer real beauty solutions.”

Watch the ad film: