L’Oreal Paris and Alia Bhatt urge to define self worth on own terms

Delhi: L'Oreal Paris has signed Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt, as their newest global brand ambassador, launching the latest “I’m Worth It” campaign this month.

The campaign film, produced by McCann India, will run globally across television, social and digital platforms.

As part of the campaign research, McCann did a deep-dive into the Truth about Indian Women, which uncovered a range of invisible and unspoken sanctions, often imposed by society, on the aspirations of Indian women. The findings revealed that while Indian women are allowed to dream, their dreams are expected to be within prescribed ‘limits.’

The campaign, therefore, aims to inspire millions of Indian women to define their self-worth through their own standards, without getting deterred by societal expectations.

"This campaign is crafted to ensure the message is both relevant and resonant in the evolving cultural landscape. The team’s endeavor is to present a campaign which reflects the cultural and aspirational values of Indian women. With Alia Bhatt as the global ambassador, it’s a compelling voice that aligns with the vision to honor and inspire the exceptional women of India”, said

Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, McCann Worldgroup Asia and CEO and Chief Creative Officer, McCann Worldgroup India, said, “It was an absolute delight to work with such an extraordinary woman for our latest campaign with our incredible and valued brand partner, L’Oreal Paris. Alia Bhatt delivers the message to women with great poise and authenticity reminding women that they hold the power to their own worth. The campaign resonates deeply with the women of India and is creating an empowering and impactful social conversation for the brand”, commented Siddhi Yadav, ECD, McCann Worldgroup India.

Dario Zizzi, General Manager, L’Oreal Paris, India added, “The campaign - My Worth, My Choice - is a celebration of women and their choices being their own. With the extraordinary creative and executional talent of McCann we turned this beautiful insight into a powerful campaign that would inspire many. Who better to front this than Alia Bhatt - who speaks for all women in the film. L'Oréal Paris' message of worth, McCann's skill in creating masterpieces, and Alia's inspiring personality created the perfect mix that shouts you’re worth it.”

L’Oreal’s famous tagline, “I’m Worth It”, was coined in 1971 by Ilon Specht, a 23-year-old female copywriter at McCann.

