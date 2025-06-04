L'Oréal Paris launches new Casting Crème Gloss range with campaign featuring Alia Bhatt

New Delhi: L'Oréal Paris has introduced its updated Casting Crème Gloss hair colour range through a new campaign featuring its global ambassador, Alia Bhatt. The campaign follows Bhatt’s recent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and highlights the role of hair colour in self-expression and personal transformation.

The new product line is ammonia-free and includes the brand’s Glycolic Gloss Complex, which claims to provide five times glossier hair and improved grey coverage. The campaign is framed around the message, “My Time To Shine… Is Now”, aiming to position hair colour as a symbol of confidence and change.

In the video, Bhatt showcases her hair transformation using the new product range and emphasises the connection between vibrant hair colour and personal empowerment.

Dario Zizzi, General Manager, L'Oréal Paris India, said, “Alia has brought incredible energy to the L'Oréal Paris family, and we’re delighted to see her light up the screen in this new campaign with us. With this campaign, we’re celebrating powerful milestones, and the role of beautifully glossy hair in helping women feel confident, proud, and ready to shine. At L'Oréal Paris, we remain committed to delivering cutting-edge innovations that not only elevate hair colour but also resonate with our consumers’ evolving aspirations.”

Watch the campaign film: